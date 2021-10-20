Bill introduced to block vaccine mandates in Oklahoma blocked on Senate floor

WASHINGTON (KAMR/KCIT) — A bill introduced in the Senate by Oklahoma Senator James Lankford (R) focused on stopping president Joe Biden’s vaccine mandates in the state was blocked by democrats.

In a press release, Lankford’s office stated the senator brought his “Stop Vaccine Mandates Act” up for a vote on Wednesday, Oct. 20., and spoke about the possible struggles Oklahomans could face because of them. This, after President Biden issued an executive order mandating federal employees and federal contractors to be vaccinated in order to keep their jobs.

According to the release, Lankford has sent a letter to President Biden explaining his concerns. The senator said he’s also prepared to attempt to disapprove vaccine mandate rules for private companies, as well he has introduced the “Covid-19 Vaccine Dishonorable Discharge Prevent Act”, which would prohibit the Department of Defense from giving service members a dishonorable discharge for choosing to not receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Lankford announced he has received the vaccine as well as he encourages people in Oklahoma to do the same. However, the senator highlighted he does not agree with making people choose between receiving the vaccine and having a job.