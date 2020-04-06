Authorities say Oklahoma deputy fatally shoots man in Ada

ADA, Okla. (AP) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says a southeastern Oklahoma deputy fatally shot an armed man in Ada.

The OSBI says a Pontotoc County deputy had responded to a 911 call early Sunday from a home in Ada and was met by a 44-year-old man who was holding a weapon.

The OSBI says the deputy eventually shot the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

No names or reason for the 911 call were immediately released.

The OSBI said it was asked to investigate the shooting by the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department.