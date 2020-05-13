Authorities say 2 Oklahoma deaths tied to counterfeit drugs

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics says two recent deaths are believed to be the result of counterfeit oxycodone.

OBN spokesman Mark Woodward says both deaths were Sunday in Oklahoma County and the counterfeit pills were found inside the home of one of the victims.

Woodward said the pills tested positive for fentanyl.

The drug is a powerful pain reliever that the federal Centers for Disease Control says is typically give to patients with advanced cancer.

Woodward said a person of interest is being questioned in the case and is cooperating with OBN investigators.