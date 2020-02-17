Authorities find man dead after Oklahoma travel trailer fire

CUSHING, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma authorities say the death of a man found by officials responding to a travel trailer fire is considered suspicious.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says the body of 40-year-old Patrick McGuire was found Monday morning by firefighters who responded to reports of the fire in Cushing, about 55 miles northeast of Oklahoma City.

OSBI spokeswoman declined to say whether McGuire’s body was found inside or outside the trailer citing an ongoing investigation into the death.