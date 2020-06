WAURIKA, Okla. (AP) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 7-year-old girl was killed in a boating accident on Waurika Lake in southwestern Oklahoma.

An OHP report says the girl was among nine people on the boat when she somehow ended up in the water near a boat ramp and was struck by the boat’s propeller on Saturday.

The girl’s name was not released.

The report says the group on board the boat included two other juveniles and six adults.