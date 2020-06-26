Audit finds Oklahoma agency failed to verify Medicaid income

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An audit of Oklahoma’s Medicaid agency has found that income eligibility wasn’t verified for about 37% of its recipients.

State Auditor & Inspector Cindy Byrd released the findings on Thursday of the requested by Gov. Kevin Stitt.

The audit projected that an estimated $845 million in claims were paid to recipients whose income wasn’t verified.

Even so, that doesn’t mean the recipients didn’t qualify for services.

Oklahoma Health Care Authority CEO Kevin Corbett says he plans to enhance the existing verification processes.