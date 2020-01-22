Attorneys challenge Oklahoma redistricting initiative

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Attorneys challenging an initiative petition seeking to prevent partisan gerrymandering of legislative districts say the proposal is unconstitutional and should be thrown out.

Attorney Robert McCampbell argued Tuesday before the Oklahoma Supreme Court that the proposal to have an independent, bipartisan commission draw the district lines contains multiple subjects, in violation of the constitution.

The group “People Not Politicians” is seeking to gather signatures to place the proposal on the ballot. McCampbell is representing two separate individuals who have filed legal challenges against the plan.

Currently, Oklahoma’s Legislature draws legislative and congressional districts every ten years.

