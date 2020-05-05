At least 116 Oklahoma meat plant workers positive for virus

GUYMON, Okla. (AP) — At least 116 employees at an Oklahoma pork processing plant have tested positive for coronavirus.

Seaboard Foods spokesman David Eahart said in a statement Monday that the plant in Guymon in the Oklahoma Panhandle has about 2,700 employees.

All have been advised to stay home if sick, provided face masks and hand-sanitizing stations, and encouraged to maintain social distancing.

Guymon is located in Texas County in the Oklahoma Panhandle, about 235 miles northwest of Oklahoma City.

State Health Department spokesperson Donelle Harder said there are no deaths reported in the county due to the virus.