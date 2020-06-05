Armed man at Stillwater protest wanted to ‘maintain peace’

Oklahoma

by: Associated Press

Posted:

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — A member of a far-right group who attended a George Floyd rally in Stillwater armed with a rifle and dressed in tactical gear, which authorities say was legal but inappropriate.

Christopher Autrey says he’s a member of the Three Percenters, who describe themselves as patriotic citizens who love their country.

He says he was at the Wednesday rally to prevent protesters from looting local businesses.

Under Oklahoma law, citizens can openly display and carry loaded weapons in public.

Stillwater Police Chief Jeff Watts says that although it isn’t illegal to bring a firearm to a protest, it was inappropriate.

