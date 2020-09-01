Appeals court rejects Oklahoma City anti-panhandling law

John Murphy offers water for sale in the median of an Oklahoma City street Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in Oklahoma City. A federal appeals court ruled has ruled that an Oklahoma City law that places restrictions on panhandling on street medians is an unconstitutional violation of free speech. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A federal appeals court has ruled that an Oklahoma City law that places restrictions on panhandling on street medians is unconstitutional.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit in Denver issued its ruling in the case on Monday.

Plaintiffs included two homeless men who used the medians to panhandle and a community activist who has used medians to protest and erect signs for his legislative candidacy.

American Civil Liberties Union of Oklahoma staff attorney Megan Lambert says she was “thrilled” with the court’s decision.

A federal judge in Oklahoma City had previously ruled the panhandling ordinance was constitutional.