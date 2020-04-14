Appeals court blocks Oklahoma COVID-19-related abortion ban

FILE – In this Feb. 3, 2020, file photo, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt delivers his State of the State address in Oklahoma City. A federal appeals court upheld a lower-court order Monday, April 13, that overturned the governor’s ban on abortions during the coronavirus outbreak emergency. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A federal appeals court has upheld a lower-court order that overturned the Oklahoma governor’s ban on abortions during the coronavirus outbreak emergency.

A three-judge panel of the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled unanimously Monday to let stand a temporary restraining order issued April 6 by U.S. District Judge Charles Goodwin in Oklahoma City.

In an eight-page opinion, the panel said that since the order expires April 20, no irreparable harm was done by the order.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt included the ban in a March 27 executive order banning elective surgeries amid the coronavirus outbreak.