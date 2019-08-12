Apparent drowning victim recovered in northeastern Oklahoma

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. (AP) — Authorities in northeastern Oklahoma say they’ve recovered the body of an apparent drowning victim in the Illinois River.

Grand River Dam Authority police say a man’s body was recovered Saturday a few hours after he disappeared. He was identified Sunday as 29-year-old Dejuan Dewayne Mayberry of Tulsa.

Police say the victim was floating with friends about 4 p.m. when he attempted to swim across the river near Tahlequah, 146 miles (235 kilometers) northeast of Oklahoma City.

Authorities say he began to struggle, slipped beneath the surface and didn’t reappear. Witnesses called police and rescue efforts were launched by emergency responders.

Police say the man’s body was recovered about 7:30 p.m. in 6 feet (1.8 meters) of water. The State Medical Examiner’s Office in Tulsa will determine the cause of death.