Another Oklahoma professor used racial slur, school says

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — The University of Oklahoma says another professor has used a racial slur in the classroom.

OU interim president Joseph Harroz Jr. says a history professor read from a historical document that repeatedly used the N-word.

Harroz says the professor gave a “trigger warning” letting students know what she was about to say, but he said that didn’t excuse her behavior.

Less than two weeks ago, an OU journalism professor used a racial slur in the classroom, saying it was no more offensive than the word “boomer.”

OU said following that professor’s actions it will require racial sensitivity training for all faculty and staff.