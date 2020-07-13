American Indian group protests Oklahoma land rush memorial

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A group of American Indian rights activists has demonstrated in protest of the memorial in Oklahoma City’s Bricktown district to the Oklahoma Land Rush and the state’s other land runs.

The Society to Preserve Indigenous Rights and Indigenous Treaties, or SPIRIT, conducted what it called a “Sit-In Indigenous Resistance” Saturday at the memorial to the 1889 Land Rush and the land runs of 1891, 1892, 1893 and 1895.

The group contends the memorial glorifies the genocide of Oklahoma’s Native Americans and wants it removed or to have a monument to the state’s Native American history next to it.