Alumni give Oklahoma State University $50 million donation

In this Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 photo, Kayleen and Larry Ferguson, who donated $50 million to Oklahoma State University, smile during the announcement in Stillwater, Oak.. Half of the donation will create an endowment for OSU agriculture students, and the other half will go toward the building of a new facility for agriculture research and learning at OSU. In recognition of the gift, the College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources will be renamed the Ferguson College of Agriculture. (Tanner Holubar/The News Press via AP)

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Two former students have given Oklahoma State University one of its biggest donations ever, $50 million, which the school will spend on agriculture research and the construction of a new building.

The contribution from alumni Kayleen and Larry Ferguson designates $25 million to the university’s agriculture college, which will be renamed Ferguson College of Agriculture.

The other half will kick-start a fundraising campaign for the construction of the new agriculture college building on the Stillwater campus.

The couple, who live in Hot Springs, Arkansas, met as students at the university in 1975.