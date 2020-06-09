After record year, tornadoes numbers decline in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Following a record-setting year for the number of tornadoes in Oklahoma, the state has seen fewer thus far in 2020.

State climatologist Gary McManus says there were 33 twisters during the first five months of this year, including 13 during May.

That’s down from 186 during the same period last year that included a monthly record of 105 tornadoes last May.

The National Weather Service reports a record 149 tornadoes in the state during 2019.

McManus said cooler weather thus far is likely a reason for the decline in the number of tornadoes.