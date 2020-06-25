Accused Oklahoma County judge takes paid suspension

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma County district judge accused of unpaid taxes and inappropriate behavior in the courthouse has accepted a paid suspension.

According to The Oklahoman, Kendra Coleman faces trial before a special court on accusations involving unpaid taxes, her 2018 campaign and her conduct in court.

She denies any wrongdoing.

The Oklahoma Supreme Court sent the accusations to the special court for discipline on Monday.

Her trial is set for Aug. 31. The Court on the Judiciary could vote to remove her from office or impose lesser sanctions.

Coleman faces a separate trial over a criminal charge accusing her of tax evasion.