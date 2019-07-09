911 calls sporadic in Tulsa after fire disrupts service

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Tulsa police officers are being stationed at QuikTrip stores, major intersections and fire stations after a fire disrupted 911 call services in the city.

A city news release says the disruption started about 8:15 a.m. Tuesday after a fire at an AT&T building. The release says 911 is working but only sporadically because it’s on a backup system.

Police are directing people who need their services to call the department’s non-emergency number at 918-596-9222 but warn that dispatchers have access to only limited data. The city is encouraging residents who can’t get through with a 911 call to look for an officer at a QuikTrip, an intersection or at a police sub-station or fire station.