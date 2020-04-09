9 challengers seek to beat Horn in Oklahoma’s 5th District

Paul Ziriax, right, Secretary of the Oklahoma State Election Board, wears a mask and gloves and practices social distancing due to COVID-19 concerns as people drive-thru a registration area for candidate filing outside the state Capitol Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in Oklahoma City. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — At least nine challengers are lining up to take on U.S. Rep. Kendra Horn, the lone Democrat in Oklahoma’s congressional delegation.

Eight Republicans and one Democrat filed paperwork on Wednesday to seek the 5th District seat.

Horn also filed for re-election.

Candidate filing will continue Thursday and Friday at the state Capitol.

State Election Board workers donned gloves, masks and face shields to accept paperwork from candidates, who lined up in their vehicles outside the Capitol.

U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe filed for re-election.

Inhofe drew one Republican and two Democratic challengers.