8-year-old Oklahoma boy becomes high school mascot

8-year-old Oklahoma boy becomes a mascot at high school football games.

(CNN) — An Oklahoma second-grader is literally facing his fears — head on!

Gunner Alley used to be afraid of mascots but now he is one!

The eight-year-old plays a mascot called Lil Red on the sidelines of Verdigris High School football games.

Gunner wears an authentic Cardinals head that his family bought along with a costume his mother made.

Now, Gunner equates being a mascot to “being a super hero.”

Gunner hopes one day he can help someone else become a mascot too.

