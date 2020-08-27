$8 million in grants to Oklahoma to combat domestic violence

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — The three U.S. attorneys in Oklahoma have announced $8 million in federal grants to combat domestic and sexual violence against Native American women in Oklahoma.

Federal prosecutors Trent Shores of Tulsa, Brian Kuester of Muskogee and Timothy Downing of Oklahoma City joined the U.S. Justice Department’s Office on Violence Against Women in announcing the grants Wednesday in Tulsa.

The funding will be used to train cross-deputized tribal prosecutors in federal law and procedure and investigative strategies so they can pursue domestic or sexual violence cases in tribal court, federal court, or both.