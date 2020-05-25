77 more virus cases reported in Oklahoma for total of 6,037

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma health officials said an additional 77 cases of the coronavirus were reported Sunday, bringing the state’s total to 6,037.

The true number is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

The Oklahoma Department of Health said there were no additional deaths reported Sunday. Oklahoma’s death toll remained at 311.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks.

For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and death.