A 7-year old Oklahoma boy is on a quest to pray for Tulsa police officers. All of them. And now his quest is getting a lot of attention on social media.

Trey Elliott’s mother shared a post on June 1 showing Trey, 7, praying for a Tulsa police officer.

The powerful image shows Trey on his knee with his hand on the officer’s shoulder. The officer is bending down to meet him and their eyes are closed in prayer.

