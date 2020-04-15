$5,000 reward offered in effort to find missing Oklahoman

by: Associated Press

ALTUS, Okla. (AP) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is now offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to a man missing for more than five months.

The OSBI is seeking clues into what it calls the “suspicious disappearance” of 33-year-old Richard Hitchock, who was last seen Nov. 9 walking across a field near Grandfield in southwestern Oklahoma.

The agency says Hitchock had run out of gas and was given a ride to and from a store, then was let out of the vehicle at the intersection of state Highways 54 and 70 just west of Grandfield.

