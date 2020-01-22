4th tribe to join lawsuit against Oklahoma governor

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma-based Indian tribe unanimously approved a $500,000 supplemental appropriation for expenses related to the lawsuit against Gov. Kevin Stitt over his claim that the state compacts that allow gambling exclusively at tribal casinos have expired.

According to Tulsa World, the Muscogee (Creek) Nation is the fourth tribe that appears to join the suit.

The Chickasaw, Choctaw and Cherokee tribes, three of the most powerful tribes in Oklahoma, allege Stitt is illegally interfering with the tribe’s businesses and ask that he be ordered to stop.

Stitt has yet to file a response.