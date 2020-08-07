4 people arrested at Tulsa Trump rally plead not guilty

Teacher Sheila Buck, left, Norman City Councilor Alexandra Scott and Ashley McCray arrive for their arraignment at the Tulsa County Courthouse in Tulsa, Okla., Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. Buck and three other people arrested at a Tulsa campaign rally for President Donald Trump, pleaded not guilty Thursday to misdemeanor obstruction charges. (Mike Simons/Tulsa World via AP)

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Four people, including a Tulsa teacher and a Norman City Councilor who were arrested at a campaign rally for President Donald Trump have pleaded not guilty to charges of obstruction.

The Tulsa World reports art teacher Sheila Buck, council member Alex Scott along with Ashley McCray and Johnathan Engle entered the pleas Thursday after being arrested June 20 outside the BOK Center.

Buck was arrested on live television while sitting cross-legged on the ground when officers pulled her away while Scott, McCray and Engle were arrested for refusing to descend from a flag pole they had climbed in protest of Trump’s appearance.