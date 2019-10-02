4 killed, 1 critically injured in 2-vehicle Oklahoma crash

KINGFISHER, Okla. (AP) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says four people died and one person was critically injured when a sport utility vehicle crashed into parked semi.

An OHP report says 39-year-old Kenneth Sanford Marshall of Chanute, Kansas, 62-year-old Kenneth Marshall and 52-year-old Adeanna Marshall, both of Oklahoma City, and 24-year-old Sabrina Ann Shrum of Enid died in the Tuesday night crash near Kingfisher, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) northwest of Oklahoma City.

It wasn’t immediately known whether the Marshalls are related.

The report says the four were in an SUV driven by Kenneth Sanford Marshall when it struck the rear of the semi.

Another person in the SUV was critically injured while the driver of the semi was treated and released at a hospital.

The report says the crash remained under investigation Wednesday.