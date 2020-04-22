4 Kansas City men charged in deaths of 3 Oklahoma men

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (The Kansas City Star) — Four Kansas City men are charged with killing three Oklahoma men in 2017.

Jackson County prosecutors announced Tuesday that 36-year-old Rashidi Crosdale and 41-year-old Tyree West are charged with three counts of first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Thirty-one-year-old Terrence Hardin and 19-year-old Ravon Freeman are charged with two counts of both charges.

The three victims from Tulsa died in two separate shootings in July 2017.

Prosecutors allege the three men — 31-year-old John Waldon, 46-year-old Darren Harris and 49-year-old Andre Barnes — were in Kansas City for an alleged drug deal.