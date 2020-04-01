3 people fatally shot at central Oklahoma convenience store

BETHANY, Okla. (AP) — Police say three people were killed and one was wounded in a shooting at a convenience store in central Oklahoma.

Police in Bethany say two women and a man died in the shooting about 1 a.m. Wednesday at an OnCue store in Bethany in northwestern Oklahoma City.

Police say a second man suffered what appears to be a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Authorities have not released the victims’ names.

Bethany Police Lt. Angelo Orefice says no details will be released until the families of the victims have been notified.

Police say no suspects are being sought.