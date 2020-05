MANNFORD, Okla (Tulsa World) — Authorities say three people have died after a suspected murder-suicide in Mannford.

Police say officers responded to a call early Monday to a home in Mannford and found two people dead from gunshot wounds.

The Tulsa World reports that a third person, who is believed to be the shooter, died later at a hospital.

Authorities have not yet released any information about the people who died.