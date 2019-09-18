2 students arrested for “hoax” threats to Oklahoma school

Yukon Public School superintendent Jason Simeroth, left, and Yukon Police chief John Corn address the media during a press conference at the Yukon Public School Administration Building, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, in Yukon, Okla., discussing threats made against Yukon Public. Two students have been arrested for what police say were hoax threats to the suburban Oklahoma City school district. (Chris Landsberger/The Oklahoman via AP)

YUKON, Okla. (AP) — Two students have been arrested for what police say were hoax threats on social media to a suburban Oklahoma City school district.

Yukon Public Schools Superintendent Jason Simeroth and Police Chief John Corn said at a news conference Tuesday that the two Yukon students were arrested earlier in the day for making a terroristic hoax threat that was discovered on Monday.

Simeroth and Corn declined to provide additional information about the students.

Simeroth says the threats “involved gun violence.” Corn says the two students did not have ready access to any weapons.

Classes in the district of nearly 9,000 students were cancelled Tuesday. Simeroth says classes will resume Wednesday.

The superintendent says the threats were first reported to school officials anonymously through a tip line.