2 Oklahoma tribal leaders say they don’t support agreement

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — One day after announcing an agreement in principle with Oklahoma’s attorney general on proposed federal legislation regarding tribal jurisdiction, the leaders of two of five major Native American tribes say they don’t support the deal.

Muscogee (Creek) Nation Principal Chief David Hill and Seminole Nation Chief Greg P. Chilcoat say they’re not in agreement with the document released Thursday by Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter.

Hunter and tribal representatives issued press releases on Thursday indicating their support of the plan.

Hunter said Friday that Hill’s announcement was a “stunning and regrettable reversal of commitments and assurances to me.”