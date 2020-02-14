2 killed, 2 hurt in southern Minnesota interstate crash

ROCHESTER, Minn. (AP) — Two people were killed and two others were injured in a rollover crash in southern Minnesota.

The State Patrol says the westbound driver of a pickup truck lost control of the vehicle on Interstate 90 in Mower County Thursday, rolled into the median and landed in the eastbound lanes.

The patrol says two men from Tulsa, Oklahoma were thrown from the pickup and killed.

They are identified as 45-year-old Antonio Padillaibarra and 18-year-old Eduardo Padilla.

Two others in the truck, ages 39 and 19, were injured and taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital in Rochester.

The two, from Columbia, Missouri, are expected to recover.