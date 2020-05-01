2 hurt, 1 arrested after shooting in Oklahoma Walmart lot

GUTHRIE, Okla. (AP) — A man and a woman are hospitalized and another man is in police custody after an argument erupted in gunfire in the parking lot of an Oklahoma Walmart.

The shooting happened Thursday afternoon at a Walmart in Guthrie.

Police Sgt. Anthony Gibbs says the man who fired the gun was in a pickup with the woman when he got into a heated argument with a man in the parking lot.

The man in the truck reached for a gun, accidentally shot the woman, then shot the other man.

Fire/EMS Chief Eric Harlow says the woman was shot in the abdomen.

The man was hit in the back.