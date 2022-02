BEAVER COUNTY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the Oklahoma Forestry Services, OFS Suppression Group assisted multiple Beaver County Fire Departments on an 850-acre fire near Bryans Corner called the Balko Fire.

OFS said two homes and eight buildings were lost. Control lines were completed and resources will be checking the fire regularly.

Information is limited at this time, stay with MyHighPlains.com for more information.