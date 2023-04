COLE, Okla. (KFOR) – Two people are lucky to be alive after being caught without shelter as a tornado moved through McClain County.

The pair, who didn’t want to go on camera, told KFOR they rode out the storm in a manhole in the street.

Fortunately, neither was injured.

The tornado that moved through Cole destroyed numerous homes and killed at least two people.

Crews are currently searching for anyone who may be trapped in the rubble.