BEAVER COUNTY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — Two people are dead after a crash in Beaver County. It happened just before 3 a.m. on Sunday, about eight miles north of Turpin on US 83.

The circumstances around the crash are still under investigation, but Oklahoma Highway Patrol said two vehicles were involved.

OHP said two passengers from the same vehicle died at the scene. They have been identified as Itzel Guadarrama-Ornelas, 23, of Ulysses, Kansas, and Samuel Hurtado, 26, of Liberal, Kansas.

The driver of their vehicle was taken to the hospital where they are in critical condition. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

The crash is still under investigation.