2 dead after head-on collision in northwestern Oklahoma

Oklahoma

by: Associated Press

FAIRVIEW, Okla. (AP) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says two people were killed in a weekend head-on car crash in the northwestern part of the state.

State troopers said the crash happened Sunday night near Fairview, about 105 miles northwest of Oklahoma City.

Troopers say a Chevrolet Cruze heading west on U.S. Highway 60 crossed the center line and slammed into a Dodge Journey in the eastbound lane.

OHP said 61-year-old Wanda Jo Brawner,  of Fairview, was driving the Cruz and died at the scene.

Troopers say 47-year-old Shelene Rhea Whiteshirt was driving the Journey and was pronounced dead at a hospital.

