2 children dead in separate Oklahoma drownings

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A 5-year-old boy drowned in a Tulsa apartment pool Sunday after apparently sneaking out with another child while their parents were sleeping, authorities said.

It was at least the second child drowning in Okahoma over the weekend. A 9-year-old also died in a separate drowning Saturday night in Lake Eufaula, Tulsa television station KTUL reported. The boy, who as from Broken Arrow, was sitting on a swim platform when he stood up and fell into the water, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The Tulsa drowning was discovered by a neighbor in the apartment complex who found the boy in he pool before 8:30 a.m. Tulsa police said a 3-year-old child was also found in the vicinity of the pool.

Officers tried reviving the child at the scene but the boy was pronounced dead shortly after being transported to Saint Francis Hospital, police said.