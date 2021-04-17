19-year-old man killed in collision with semi-truck on US Hwy 54

TEXAS COUNTY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — A 19-year-old man is dead after a collision with a semi-truck on US Highway 54, the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety (DPS) said.

Keshon Williams of Hooker, Oklahoma, was traveling eastbound on US Highway 54, in a 2018 Chrysler 300. According to authorities, Williams traveled off the roadway to the left, struck a yield sign and continued into the westbound lanes of US Highway 54.

DPS officials said the driver of the semi-truck attempted to stop but was unable to, and Williams struck the semi-truck. After impact, the semi-truck went to the right of the roadway and caught fire. Williams’ vehicle came to rest in the center median facing south.

Authorities said Williams was pinned inside the vehicle for approximately one hour, and died at the scene as a result of his injuries. The 55-year-old driver of the semi-truck, who is based out of Liberal, KS, was not injured.

According to authorities, the driver of the semi-truck was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, but Williams was not. Weather and road conditions were noted as clear and dry.

The crash remains under investigation.