15 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Oklahoma

Registered nurse Raquel Hernandez, right, sanitizes her hands as registered nurse Brooke Pruitt, left, puts a sample into a cooler at a mobile testing site for COVID-19 at the Murray County Expo Center in Sulphur, Okla., Tuesday, April 14, 2020. The testing was performed by staff from District Eight of the Oklahoma State Department of Health. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — There are 15 additional deaths in Oklahoma due to COVID-19 and the number of confirmed coronavirus cases now stands at 2,263.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Wednesday said 123 people have died as a result of COVID-19.

Oklahoma County leads the state in both deaths and cases with 22 who have died and 483 confirmed to have the virus.

Tulsa County is next with 21 deaths and 362 cases, followed by Cleveland County with 18 deaths and 294 cases.

The vast majority of those infected recover from the virus.