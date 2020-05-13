100s line up as some Oklahoma casinos reopen despite virus

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt answers a question during a news conference Monday, May 11, 2020, in Oklahoma City. State health officials on Monday reported multiple new positive cases of COVID-19 and new deaths.(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Hundreds of people stood in line as an Oklahoma casino reopened with social distancing restrictions and sanitation safeguards in place to protect against a resurgence of the coronavirus.

Thunderbird Casino general manager Sam Caruso said Tuesday that its the right time to reopen.

Many other tribal casinos remain closed, some through the end of the month.

Caruso said masks and social distancing are required and the casinos are limiting the number of patrons allowed in to about one-third of capacity.

No table games are allowed.

The state Health Department has reported more than 4,700 confirmed cases of the virus and at least 278 deaths.