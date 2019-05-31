10-year-old gets unwarranted surgeries, mom charged

‘This is a case that in essence involves a continuing course of conduct and offense that has lasted the entirety of this child`s life.’

Prosecutors say Alisha Newman would make claims to doctors across the country, professing various medical diagnosis of her daughter.

‘Ultimately leading to a number of surgeries for this child, DNR do not resuscitate orders in multiple different hospitals for this child. This was a life-threatening, life-altering situation for this poor ten-year-old child.’

When the girl was admitted to Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin earlier this month, court documents say the child was pale and ashen, in severe shock, acute renal failure, organ damage and suffering from a blood infection.

Conditions, prosecutors say were ultimately caused by Newman having the girl go through unnecessary testing or procedures, including placement of a pacemaker, as well as medical and feeding ports.

A criminal complaint says doctors became concerned shortly after she was admitted having had previous stays at the hospital, which found no evidence of disease.

Filings say several doctors dating back years raised concerns about Newman’s alleged behavior, often known as Munchausen by Proxy.

Martin Pruhs, Newmans defense attorney says, “And so these alleged criminal acts aren`t intentional, and I think that also speaks to whether she would continue to pose any potential danger to the alleged victim in this case.’

Newman’s defense attorney arguing Newman to be released on a signature bond. Newman’s bond was set at $50,000 cash.

After the hearing, Newman turned to face the gallery where her husband was sitting appearing to mouth the words: ‘help me’

Newman remains jailed.

The scope of this case larger than Wisconsin but five other states as well.

Sources telling me that includes Newman’s home state of Oklahoma.