1 person dead after Oklahoma City officer-involved shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Police in Oklahoma City say a suspect has died following an officer-involved shooting on the city’s northwest side.

Police Capt. Jeff Spruill says the suspect died Wednesday afternoon after he was shot at an apartment complex by officers responding to reports of a possible domestic disturbance. Police say two officers fired at the suspect after he pointed a gun at them. Neighbors reported hearing multiple gunshots.

Spruill says the suspect was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The person’s name, condition and other details were not immediately available.

Spruill says none of the officers were injured in the incident and that authorities aren’t aware of any other shooting victims.

Both of the officers have been placed on administrative leave. Their names were not immediately released.