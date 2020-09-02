1 man believed drowned as storms flood Oklahoma, Arkansas

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A man is believed to have drowned when his vehicle was swept off an Oklahoma City street as strong storms brought heavy rainfall and flooding.

District Fire Chief Benny Fulkerson said Tuesday that searchers have not been able to find the man who disappeared shortly before midnight Monday after last being seen on top of his vehicle.

The National Weather Service said more than y inches of rain fell in six hours.

Water rescues were also reported in southeastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas as the storms moved through.

The storms also brought tornado warnings to parts of central Arkansas.

No damage was immediately reported.