1 dead after 2nd OKC officer-involved shooting in 2 days

by: Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — For the second consecutive day, a suspect has died following an officer-involved shooting in Oklahoma City.

Authorities say the latest shooting occurred at about 8:45 a.m. Thursday outside a residence on the city’s northwest side. Officers responded to requests for a welfare check at the residence when they were confronted by a man on the porch.

Police say the man was shot and killed when he pulled a gun on officers and that the officers were not injured. No names were immediately released.

On Wednesday, 31-year-old Leo Craig Jr. was killed in an unrelated officer-involved shooting . Police say Sgts. Tyler Head and Harrison Fincham fired after Craig pointed a gun at them at an apartment complex. Police say Head and Harrison were not injured and are on paid administrative leave.

