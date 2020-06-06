1 dead, 1 wounded in suspected homicide-attempted suicide

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Police say one man is dead and another is wounded critically in a suspected homicide-attempted suicide at an Oklahoma shooting range.

Tulsa police say both men arrived together Friday afternoon at the 2A Shooting Center and were shooting from separate lanes when one turned and shot the other multiple times before shooting himself.

The victim died at a Tulsa hospital, while the suspect was listed in critical condition.

No motive has been determined but investigators are reviewing surveillance video.

This is the second fatal shooting at the range.

A man shot himself fatally with a rented pistol in 2018.