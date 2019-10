WHEELER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — DPS is reporting 17-year-old Katelyn Freeman, from Cheyenne, Ok, died after a wreck on US 83 in Wheeler County.

Officials say a driver of a 2005 Ford Taurus failed to stop at a stop sign and hit Freeman’s car.

The driver of the Taurus was taken to an Amarillo hospital with serious injuries where he remains in stable condition.

The crash remains under investigation.