Oklahoma man dead in Friday morning wreck in Hemphill County

An Oklahoma man is dead after a crash Friday morning on US 60 in Hemphill County.

Officials say the driver and passenger were in a truck westbound in a construction zone on US 60 and approaching a curve in the roadway.

The truck didn’t take the curve safely and left roadway into a ditch.

The driver attempted to overcorrect and lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle rolled over and came to a rest upright in the roadway.

Miguel Carrasco-Vega, 52, of Woodward Oklahoma, died at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.