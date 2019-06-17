Oklahoma man dead following crash in Gray County

GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) -- An Oklahoma man is dead after a crash in Gray County.

It happened on Sunday, about three miles east of McLean on I-40.

According to DPS, David Hestand, 69, of Altus, was driving a motorcycle east on I-40 towing a trailer designed to be towed by a motorcycle. That is when officials told us the trailer began to sway from side to side, causing the motorcycle to go off the road and into the barrow ditch.

DPS said Hestand lost control of the motorcycle and began to flip, throwing him from the motorcycle.

Hestand died on the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.